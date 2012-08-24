Pivoting From A White Label YouTube To A Multi-Million-Dollar Exit

Serial-entrepreneur Reggie Bradford launched Vitrue in 2006 as a kind of “white label YouTube,” that let consumers create, upload, and rate video ads for their favorite products. Fresh off of two successful exits that had been worth more than $4 billion to shareholders, Bradford was convinced he had another winner. Consumers were increasingly demanding that companies give them a “true voice,” and what better way to do that than to put them in charge of product marketing campaigns?

At first, it looked like his plan would work. Companies signed up. Moe’s Southwest Grill gave burritos for life (valued at $17,160) to the producer of the most popular consumer-made “Moe’s Burrito in Every Hand” advertisement. Snack-baker Lance challenged their customers to make commercials incorporating the slogan “I got Lance in my Pants!” offering a 3.5″ portable media player to the maker of the winning video. The Nerd League encouraged “fellow nerds” to create shorts that “show the world why there is nothing cooler than a monogrammed pocket protector” to promote the movie The Benchwarmers, starring David Spade and Rob Schneider.

“That should have been huge!” joked Bradford, referring to the first incarnation of his venture. But, of course, it wasn’t. Even if you could convince people to turn into corporate marketers for the price of an electronic gizmo or a free meal, they didn’t have much of an audience. Few consumers were spending time on corporate websites.

They were, however, increasingly hanging out on social networks, including MySpace and Facebook. By the beginning of 2008, people spent more than 7% of their online time on social networking sites, according to comScore, which measures online habits. Facebook had approximately 35 million unique U.S. visitors each month, a number that was fast growing, and MySpace had almost 70 million.

So, less than two years after founding Vitrue, Bradford changed tack, launching the Social Relationship Management platform. His clients would no longer have to struggle to drum up traffic on their corporate websites. He’d bring ads (user-generated or no) to their consumers on the social media platforms they were already using.

And he wasn’t focused solely on advertising. Social media would let his clients develop interactive relationships with consumers, giving customers a way to have the direct contact with companies that Bradford had initially envisioned. Products launched in 2009 let marketers message fans in newsfeeds, moderate their responses, and geo target posts. They gave individual stores more control over their marketing campaigns as well. Nationwide companies created their own apps and infrastructure, letting outlets target campaigns for their local markets, while keeping a consistent corporate look and feel across a brand.

McDonald’s, which now manages about 90 different local Facebook pages using Vitrue, was one of the early adopters. Washington, DC customers can play “McNuggets Saucy Challenge,” a game that roughly resembles a chicken product-based version of whack-a-mole. The Miami site has a photo of University of Miami football fans drinking McCafes. Astoria’s page encourages visitors to apply for scholarships from the New York Tri-State Area’s Ronald McDonald House Charities. But all the sites look roughly the same, with identical color schemes, two column designs, and fonts.