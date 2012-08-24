Are You Branding Like It’s 1992?

Is marketing dead? The Harvard Business Review seems to think so. In this article from August 9th , business consultant and author Bill Lee flatly states “…in today’s increasingly social media-infused environment, traditional marketing and sales not only doesn’t work so well, it doesn’t make sense….traditional marketing isn’t really working anywhere.”

The evidence bears him out. In 2012, the most important factor in making a purchase, according to 86% of consumers, isn’t TV commercials. It’s not billboards. It’s not magazine ads. No, it’s search engine results. That means Google (or Bing or Yahoo!) is now a brand’s best friend.

And the hunt for the perfect product continues in the online forest. Half of consumers are now combining search engine results with social media to further narrow down their buying choices. Moreover, studies show that companies that successfully engage their customers on social media have more loyal customers–and that those customers end up buying 20% to 40% more from that brand than they would otherwise.

In other words, in the last decade, the entire paradigm of purchasing, from a consumer’s perspective, has completely been transformed. The Internet, social media, and the explosion of mobile advertising have changed the rules; unfortunately, change is not always welcome by companies that have systems, metrics and reward structures based on the old methods. To blow those structures apart can be expensive and difficult.

To stick with them, however, can be market suicide.

Brand engagement is the definitive way in which consumers interact with brands today. Any marketing/branding/advertising activities should be based on engagement touch points, in both old and new media. If they’re not, change them. The impact of traditional methods will continue to deteriorate–which means consumers will continue to leave your brand for something more tangible and (you guessed it)….engaging.

When you play by the new rules of brand engagement, your company moves forward instead of being left behind. Here are a few of those new rules and why they’re so powerful: