TheRules of Social Media: Not Everything Will Work–And That’s Fine

Social media isn’t always about #winning–sometimes, it’s about #learning from experiments and mistakes, too.

“Look at American Idol,” says Twitter Media VP Chloe Sladden, who helps major media organizations leverage the power of the popular microblogging service every day.

“I think you saw a turning point this past spring, with American Idol, one of the biggest behemoths on air,” Sladden says. “They were experimental, almost as a new reality show, hitting the air this year to try and figure out how to use Twitter to create better conversation.”

The Idol team was willing to take risks and get creative–and that’s fine by Sladden. “They had contestant handles on air to try to drive follows and closeness to the contestants. They had mad lib hashtags. A lot of it didn’t work but that didn’t scare them away.”

According to Sladden, American Idol‘s foray into the Twitterverse–and its willingnesss to try something new–was a major moment for the social network and for television world.

“That’s a huge shift in how networks and shows think about Twitter and audience engagement,” the social TV maven says.

