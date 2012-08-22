Is Digg Back? Definitely Maybe

A handful of web publishers have noticed something unusual about their incoming traffic lately: For the first time in years, readers are coming from Digg .

Once an Internet kingmaker with traffic that trumped Reddit’s, Digg has been largely absent from publisher traffic reports since it began a dramatic downward spiral about two years ago. In the last month, however, writers from blogs such as Buzzfeed, The Verge, Gizmodo and AdAge have noticed a resurgence.

“We work with almost every major publisher, and for the first time in a year or two we’ve been seeing Digg pop up in dashboards across the web as a major referrer,” Tony Haile, the CEO of analytics provider Chartbeat, tells Fast Company. “It’s also been a topic of conversation between our Product team out in the field at various newsrooms.”

Digg’s hole. Chart by Shareaholic

What’s odd is that the sum of daily activity on Digg hasn’t changed much. Shareaholic, a company that makes content sharing, discovery and measurement tools used by 200,000 websites, tells Fast Company that in the last 30 days its publisher customers have actually seen a very slight .001% decline in referral traffic from Digg. And Jake Levine, Digg’s General Manager, confirms that the site’s traffic has not changed dramatically. Digg has about 125,000 daily active users, and it sent 100,000 visits to publishers last Monday (the last day it measured).

So if Digg isn’t getting more traffic, and it’s not sending more traffic, what did change that’s making publishers take notice?

To understand you’ll have to rewind to July, when Chartbeat’s parent company, Betaworks, announced it had acquired Digg’s assets for $500,000.

At that point Digg was displaying few signs of life. Its once-booming traffic had plummeted to a relative trickle in the wake of a disastrous 2010 redesign. Its famous founder, Kevin Rose, had departed. A boost from a new Facebook integration had proved effective but not sufficient. And what was left of the team after massive downsizing had been sold to the Washington post.