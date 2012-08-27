In Defense Of Sitting

If there are two characteristics that define me, they are my susceptibility to memes and my fear of death. So when a meme arrives telling me my life is in danger, I pay attention.

Over the last few years, the media has come alive with reports to the effect that sitting kills you. You may have seen the stories–in the New York Times, in HuffPo, on NPR. The gist of the argument is that a life whiled away before a desk wreaks a havoc on your health so great that even regular exercise cannot undo it. If you sit too much, no amount of penance at the bench press will save you. What the summer of 1975 did for sharks, what the fall of 2001 did for anthrax, the last few years have been doing for that seemingly innocuous object: the chair.

As study after study and health pundit after health pundit weighed in, I began to look at my chair in a new light. I had always liked my chair. It’s an elegant black swiveling thing whose seat and back are made out of a rubbery mesh that yields pleasingly when you sit on it. Its black leather arm rests raise and lower, turn inward and out. Passed on from my family, it always seemed a better chair than I deserved, actually–a chair I needed to work hard to earn. Without being entirely certain what this meant, I had been told it was “ergonomic,” an attribute I repeated to other admirers of my chair.

All of a sudden, though, the chair was a spidery, dangerous creature lurking beneath my desk. It was one of those seemingly banal objects, like Fitzgerald’s cut-glass bowl, that somehow contained a hex. My sedentary life as a journalist, I was told, was a death sentence. I was getting the chair.

There was a solution, though. A companion to the chair-of-death meme was another meme, one offering hope. If the new axiom was that sitting kills you, then at least there was a corollary: that standing saves you. That was how I first learned about the “standing desk.” A number of other Fast Company contributors became evangelists for the idea, in fact, and in seeking to set up a standing desk of my own (in the end, my dresser wound up being just the right height), I consulted helpful articles by Gina Trapani and Farhad Manjoo. I learned that Philip Roth writes while standing, as did Ernest Hemingway before him. Not only would I be fending off the Grim Reaper, I would also be joining a tradition of Great Standing Writers. I set up my computer atop my dresser and embarked upon a new adventure in productivity and health.

I lasted about a week.

Because the first thing I noticed about my standing desk was that it wasn’t particularly comfortable. It was also the second thing I noticed, and the third thing I noticed. In fact, I spent so much time noticing how much I didn’t want to be standing that there was little RAM left in my brain for the work ostensibly at hand–writing. For some tasks–a phone call here or there, a bit of email maintenance or record-keeping work–I was able to stand and deliver the work. But when it came time to really mull something, to marshal all my cognitive resources into a given story, all I wanted to do was take a seat.