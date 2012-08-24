The 2012 Social Media Olympics: Tweeting For The Gold

As the Associated Press reported before the games even began in late July, the growth in social media has skyrocketed since the 2008 Beijing Olympics. For example, Twitter had only 6 million users four years ago, and it now has 140 million–an explosive 428% spike. Facebook also mushroomed from 100 million users to 900 million during the same period. The increasingly ubiquity of smartphones and other mobile devices also meant that more people could access social media more easily and more often–which they obviously did, putting out over 150 million tweets during the 16-day event.

Since the Olympic organizers themselves have dubbed this the “Social Media Olympics,” all of us at Social Media Magic thought it was more than appropriate to not just honor the athletes who excelled at the games, but also properly recognize who made best use of the new technology that has now found a pivotal place at these kinds of international events.

NON-MEDALIST: The International Olympic Committee

Even as the IOC emphasized the importance of using social media to this year’s games with one hand, they clamped down on it with the other, by issuing a set of restrictive rules that handcuffed Olympics participants in their usage of Twitter and Facebook. Athletes were not allowed to post pictures and video from the events themselves or even visually reference the famous five-ring Olympic logo in any way. They also could not acknowledge personal sponsors in any way, leading to (ironically enough) a social media-driven protest by American athletes. The IOC’s policies demonstrated that despite social media’s immense growth, many organizations still remain out of touch with its development, its potential, and its pace.

BRONZE MEDAL: Businesses and Brands

The 11 biggest Olympic sponsors paid out over a billion dollars for that privilege and focused much of their marketing effort in the social media arena. Coca-Cola tried to co-create viral music videos, Visa did some athlete-boosting, while GE offered health tips. The potential problem is…did any of this activity actually do anything for these big brands?