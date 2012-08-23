To Keep Your Company Growing, Think Of Your Business As A Forest–And Burn It Down Sometimes

My first week back from vacation hit me with a flurry of ideas. My schedule packed with interviews my assistant set up with CEOs, entrepreneurs, and thinkers, my dam is near bursting with things to share. Here is the first: David Hurst and his new book, The New Ecology of Leadership .

I first met David several months ago when he addressed a group I organize in New York called the Outthinker Network. This senior manager turned teacher and guru has woven his experience with insights from ecology, psychology, history, economics, and biology into an elegant framework for managing organizations in a chaotic world. I highly recommend you explore his work. Here are my favorite key lessons.

David introduces the study of “ecologics”–ecology applied to human behavior–and shows that this challenges the economics principles we’ve been fed. Economists seek to show that markets reach a natural equilibrium where supply meets demand. But nature does not work that way. Forests, for example, repeat cycles of creation and destruction. Out of brush spring young trees which grow into dark forests, kill off new shrubs, become unstable and catch fire, clearing the ground for the cycle to repeat. Why, then, should we expect companies, markets, and economies not to follow the same pattern?

A company built to last does not persist; rather it can recognize when it is time to destroy and recreate itself. GE, for example, recreated itself at least three times. American Express was once a FedEx-like courier service and now offers credit cards. Netflix seems to be recreating itself as HBO (Netflix’s exclusive production, Lilyhammer, is an example worth checking out).

Implication: Embrace destruction and recreate your business before the competition does.

Humans don’t make decisions by computing the outcomes of options like machines. Instead, we take cues to recognize situations and try actions that have worked in similar situations before. You know this intuitively. The last time you faced a decision, did you ask, “What does Porter’s Five Forces dictate I should do?” No, you probably thought, “What does this remind me of?” and then, “What worked for me then?”

In David’s words, “We are profoundly analogical animals, with an amazing ability to express one kind of experience in terms of another.”