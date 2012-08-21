Amazon Launches Glacier, A Cheap, Cloud-based Data Deep Freeze

Amazon’s new long-term storage product doesn’t involve dusty filing cabinets or cobwebbed basements. The company announced a new cloud storage tool called Amazon Glacier today, which it says is suited for companies looking to store “infrequently accessed, yet still important to retain for future reference” data on the cheap.

Amazon Glacier could appeal to young companies and startups, considering the going rate for space starts at $0.01 per GB per month. However, Amazon will charge a fee for every upload and retrieval request, with fees applied per gigabyte for larger data transfer requests. There is virtually no limit on data storage however, and individual archives can store anywhere between 1 byte and 40 terabytes of data.

