3 Ways To Make Everyone Around You Smarter

Leaders accept and act on the paradox of power: you become more powerful when you give your own power away. Long before empowerment was written into the popular vocabulary, exemplary leaders understood how important it was for their constituents to feel strong, capable, and efficacious. Constituents who feel weak, incompetent, and insignificant will consistently underperform; they want to flee the organization and are ripe for disenchantment, even revolution.

People who are not confident about their power, regardless of their organizational position or place, tend to hoard whatever shreds of influence they have. Powerless managers tend to adopt petty and dictatorial styles. Powerlessness also creates organizational systems in which political skills are essential, and “covering your backside” and “passing the buck” are the preferred modes of handling interdepartmental differences.

Feeling powerful–feeling “able”–comes from a deep sense of being in control of your own life. People everywhere share this fundamental need. When you feel able to determine your own destiny, when you believe you are able to mobilize the resources and support necessary to complete a task, then you will persist in your efforts to achieve. But when you feel controlled by others, when you believe that you lack support or resources, you show little commitment to excel. Even though you may comply, you still realize how much more you could contribute, if you wanted to.

Liz Wiseman, author and former Oracle vice president, makes similar points in her research about “Multipliers”–leaders who make everyone around them smarter–versus “Diminishers”–leaders who drain the energy and capability of those around them. Multipliers, she observes, invest in the success of others, and although they may jump in to teach and share their ideas, they always maintain the ownership and accountability that others have.

Failing to do so creates dependency, and is the way of the Diminishers. They jump in, save the day, drive results through their personal involvement, and remind everyone how much smarter and more capable they are than everyone else is or even could be. In strengthening others, leaders adopt the assumptions of Multipliers, believing in essence that “people are smart and will figure it out” and that they “will get even smarter in the process.”

Any leadership practice that increases others’ sense of self-determination, self-confidence, and personal effectiveness makes them more powerful and greatly enhances the possibility of their success. Self-determination can be enhanced in a number of ways, based on three core principles which ensure that people are able to decide for themselves: choice, latitude, and personal accountability.

You want people to take initiative and be self-directed. You want them to think for themselves and not continually ask someone else, “What should I do?” This ability cannot be developed if you tell people what to do and how to do it. They really can’t learn to act independently unless they get to exercise some degree of choice. If they have no freedom of choice and can act only in ways prescribed by the organization, then how can they respond when the customer or another employee behaves in ways that aren’t in the script? If they have to ask the “boss” what to do–even if they think they know what needs to be done and feel they could do it–then they are going to be slowing down the entire organization. And if their boss doesn’t know, then the boss will have to ask his or her manager. And up the ladder it goes. The only way to create an efficient and effective organization is to give people the chance to use their best judgment in applying their knowledge and skills. This implies, of course, that you’ve prepared them to make these choices and that you’ve educated them in the guiding principles of the organization.