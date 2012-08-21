Skype Adds Photo Sharing To iPhone And iPad App

Skype has updated its apps for the iPhone and iPad. The big addition is a distinctly mobile-friendly feature: the ability to post and share photographs with friends and family on your Skype contact list, with no limit to file size. The Skype team has also made some changes to how the app performs, which they say will cut back on the apps’ thirst for battery life.

The update comes at a somewhat awkward time as Skype’s owner Microsoft is busy getting its own OS act in order, prepping for the controversial launch of its Windows 8 OS. For now, the photo sharing feature appears unavailable for the Windows Phone, though recently leaked images of Skype for Windows 8 indicate the app will fit in well with Microsoft’s distinct, boxy Metro style.

