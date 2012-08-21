Yandex Tempts Samsung Ultrabook Buyers With 250 GB Of Storage Space

Russian search company Yandex is distinctly Googley in its hosting of a disparate array of digital services. Its latest play is cloud storage space, which it is promoting with a little help from Samsung. Starting today, Yandex will offer 250 GB of free space on its fledgling cloud storage service Yandex.Disk to anyone who buys a Samsung Ultrabook. The offer expires at the end of the year.

It’s been a busy year for Yandex. Aside from Yandex.Disk which beta launched in April, other debuts included an iPhone app for Yandex.Music music player and a mobile app for Yandex Navigator. Yandex also announced a partnership with Twitter to include tweets in search results and was rumored to be racing Facebook to acquire Israeli facial recognition firm Face.com, while reporting revenues that are up 50 percent from Q1 and Q2 last year. In between all that, Yandex also found time to throw a bit of search muscle behind that particle hunt over at CERN.

