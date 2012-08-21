advertisement
#TheRules of Social Media: Think Past Vanity Metrics Like Followers

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Barack Obama has 18,738,950 Twitter followers. Mitt Romney has 881,703. But the former Massachusetts governor‘s social media sidekick isn’t sweating it.

“We’re going against an entity [the Obama social media campaign] that’s been in place for six years,” says Zac Moffat, Romney’s head of social media. “We don’t have to match one-to-one what the Obama folks are doing.”

For Moffatt, Romney’s social media campaign isn’t a numbers game. It’s all about owning the conversation.

“There’s separation between motion and movement,” Moffat says. “You need to be thinking past what is a vanity metric and what is a desired result? We define success by our metrics, which is starting conversations that let us talk past the media. From a political standpoint, I see Twitter as so powerful to start a conversation.”

Still, Moffatt doesn’t have all the answers. “How do you turn tweets into votes? That’s the million-dollar question.”

The nation will have to wait until November to find out.

[Image: Flickr user Vox Efx]

