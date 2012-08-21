TheRules of Social Media: Think Past Vanity Metrics Like Followers

“We’re going against an entity [the Obama social media campaign] that’s been in place for six years,” says Zac Moffat, Romney’s head of social media. “We don’t have to match one-to-one what the Obama folks are doing.”

For Moffatt, Romney’s social media campaign isn’t a numbers game. It’s all about owning the conversation.

“There’s separation between motion and movement,” Moffat says. “You need to be thinking past what is a vanity metric and what is a desired result? We define success by our metrics, which is starting conversations that let us talk past the media. From a political standpoint, I see Twitter as so powerful to start a conversation.”

Still, Moffatt doesn’t have all the answers. “How do you turn tweets into votes? That’s the million-dollar question.”

The nation will have to wait until November to find out.

