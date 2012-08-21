Samsung Plans To Spend $4 Billion On Its Austin Factory

Samsung is planning to invest another $4 billion in its chip factory in Austin, TX, Bloomberg reports. Samsung’s announcement today is that it will convert production facilities from flash-storage chips (often used in tablets, smartphones and, increasingly, ultrabooks) to the more complex task of manufacturing mobile processors. This business is more profitable, and Samsung is said to be struggling to keep up with demand for its low-power CPUs.

The tech assembled at the Texas factory includes chips that wind up in Apple’s iPhone and iPad. Samsung plans to have the changes in place by 2013.

