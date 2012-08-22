When The Going Gets Tough, Tough Companies Innovate

The ongoing economic slump has slapped most industries and weakened, even wiped out, companies that weren’t prepared to withstand unprecedented changes. But even the worst conditions can’t rattle an enterprise that’s constantly innovating, operating with maximum efficiency, and willing to abandon ideas that no longer pass muster in a dynamic marketplace. Many of the best ideas emerge from the worst conditions. There are practices all business leaders need to implement in order to overcome setbacks and rebound stronger than ever.

There are three things that any company needs to be doing simultaneously, regardless of the current economic climate: eliminate activities that no longer work, improve performance in retained activities, and use resultant savings for new activities. But how that’s implemented is unique to every enterprise, particular to its environment. You can’t just rely on an existing plan–even if it’s your own.

Building a business plan around this trinity allows a company to survive, even thrive, without making extreme changes like cost-cutting and slashing staff. Such drastic moves can devitalize a company, and make it difficult, even impossible, to weather economic storms and emerge stronger for it.

To attain this, you must adhere to three basic principles:

Be Proactive. Sense changes in overall economic conditions as well as your competitive landscape, and proactively implement a response.

Sustain Innovation. Develop new products, services, and methodologies that advance beyond the competition through repeatable processes.

Be Consistent. Consistently deliver cost-effective services at defined performance levels to all customers.

Transformation can’t be achieved without operating your company’s business management simultaneously and in concert with its management of technology, on which business increasingly depends for execution. A divided company is not transformed and can’t compete against those that have converged the management of strategy, business, process, and technology.

The iconic image of Dave Thomas’ pigtailed daughter Wendy is part of pop culture, but the fast-food chain knew it needed to put a fresh face forward to stay competitive. In addition to pricier new menu items such the Spicy Guacamole Chicken Club, Wendy’s is giving the starring role in TV ads to a young redhead called “Red” instead of the owner’s daughter. The company has reported repeated increase in sales at restaurants open at least 15 months–a key metric for the industry because it doesn’t include newly opened and closed locations. The company’s long-term plan to win customers who pay more for better quality food is off to a promising start.

The customers and partners must be at the center of any transformation. Nothing should be done that does not contribute to pleasing the customer and leveraging outside partners. The customer has the money. Always consider the needs of existing customers, as well as the opportunity to expand into new markets with new partners.