Clinton Global Initiative’s New Theme, “Designing For Impact,” Emphasizes Action

For the first time in its 8-year history, the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) has assigned a theme to its Annual Meeting–“Design for Impact”–to remind participants that the goal of the organization is action, not simply ideas.

“When the history of CGI is written, it won’t be about the meetings, it will be about the impact of the commitments,” says Ed Hughes, CGI deputy director and program director, referring to its member’s Commitments to Action. “What we need to continually stress is that the meetings over the course of the year are the means to a greater end of motivating action and achieving impact.”

President Clinton has always described CGI as being in the “how” business: turning ideas into action. Having participated in CGI since 2008, I have seen the power of the partnerships between companies, NGOs, philanthropists, and governments in creating and implementing solutions and the astonishing results. I’ve seen small NGOs with new approaches rise almost overnight by leveraging relationships developed at CGI (such as Build Change and Refugees United), and already effective NGOs advance much further (such as Landesa, previously “RDI”). According to CGI, Commitments to Action are already improving the lives of nearly 400 million people in more than 180 countries.

Established by President Clinton in 2005, CGI has convened more than 150 heads of state, 20 Nobel Prize laureates, and the CEOs of corporations, foundations, and NGOs, as well as philanthropists to address the world’s most pressing challenges. Through partnerships among its members, CGI has facilitated 2,100 Commitments to Action, which will be valued at nearly $70 billion when fully funded and implemented. Hosted in New York City for the eighth year in a row, CGI is scheduled from September 23-25. Here’s an overview of the changes on tap for this year’s meeting:

“Design For Impact”

In describing “Designing for Impact,” Hughes says that “the goal is to figure out the world you want to live in, rather than just fixing the one you are in.”

“‘Designing for Impact’ will bring together some of the world’s most influential leaders, thinkers, and doers to focus on designing a better future where increased profits, equal opportunity, and a clean, safe environment aren’t at odds,” explained Robert S. Harrison, CEO of CGI. “When many people think of the word ‘design,’ they think about beautiful objects like an iPhone or a well-designed building, and while those are very much part of the concept, design can also be an approach. As a verb, it prompts us to get out ahead of a challenge and design the world as it should be, including the steps to get us there. We hope, in addressing global challenges, CGI members will consider how to design solutions that are creative, practical and inclusive.”