From Nerd Niche To Branding Superpower: 5 Lessons Every Marketing Exec Can Learn From Comics

If you’re in marketing, comics are no laughing matter. Superheroes powered this summer’s The Avengers and The Dark Knight Rises, two of the highest-grossing movies in history. AMC’s hit series The Walking Dead shambled out of the pages of Image Comics to eat the brains of its cable TV competition. Graphic novels top the best seller lists, and sales of digital comics are growing at triple-digit rates as tablets become mainstream consumer technology.

In an era when every marketing executive is looking for ways to turn customers into fans, the fans don’t come much more raving than the crowds that descend on San Diego for five days every July for Comic-Con. Many of the 130,000-plus attendees don colorful costumes and brave long lines to bask in the glow of their favorite characters and creators. And they spend piles of money on the stuff that interests them.

So what’s the secret? How did a humble medium and tiny industry manage to mobilize a global army of enthusiasts around their unique brand of storytelling and entertainment? As the author of a new business book that looks at the future of entertainment and pop culture through the lens of the San Diego Comic-Con, I can pass along the following five tips to marketing decision-makers.

Strategic storytelling lets you leap media chasms in a single bound. Comics have found ways to bring their colorful characters to movies, TV, videogames, toys, fashion, merchandise and everything under the sun for decades. But these days, they are managing the process more strategically than ever. In DC’s Batman universe, characters and story details overlap from the Dark Knight movies to the best-selling Batman: Arkham City videogame to various comics in DC’s “New 52” lineup and online games, creating many opportunities for cross-pollination between previously siloed subcultures of gamers, comics fans and the mass market.

Not every company has a blue-chip property like Batman, but every brand is a story and every story can be told well across channels and devices. CMOs can benefit from thinking creatively about using transmedia storytelling techniques to unite fragmented audiences.

Super-brands take time to develop. The Avengers grossed nearly $1.5 billion worldwide in its theatrical release. This huge payday was the reward for years of investment in on-screen brand-building by Marvel (now owned by Disney, which knows a thing or two about brand management), bringing together four successful standalone franchises–Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, and Captain America.

The company’s patience and willingness to fix mistakes (e.g., remaking The Hulk only a few years after the first film flopped) helped them build a super-brand. The lesson for marketers: don’t lose the story thread for your brand. Develop a long-term strategy and execute. The results can be Mighty! Incredible! Uncanny!