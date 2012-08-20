Android Malware Infects 500,000 Users

Over 500,000 Android users have accidentally downloaded a piece of malware called SMSZombie , which is nearly impossible to uninstall and steals money from users via fraudulent SMS payments. SMSZombie, which infected users via the third-party Chinese GFan app market, hid within a series of otherwise-innocuous wallpaper apps.

Researchers at security firm TrustGo who investigated the malware found out that it stole low amounts of money from victims on a large scale in order to replenish unknown online gaming accounts. Money was stolen from users via China Mobile’s SMS Payment Service, a tool which does not exist on a large scale in the United States. Fast Company has reported previously on Android malware.

[Image: Flickr user Laihu]

