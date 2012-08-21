How To Give Reports Your Boss Will Actually Remember

Though your next report will be structured around numbers, it’s the words around them that give your audience the ability to understand the figures at hand. This point was best made by that great business philosopher George Carlin, (in his role as sportscaster Biff Burns):

“And now the basketball scores: 110-102,125-113, 131-127, and in an overtime duel, 95-94. Boy, that was a squeaker! Oh, and here’s a partial score: Pittsburgh, 37.”

Unfortunately, all too often the “numbers guys” don’t appreciate the importance of the words. When presenting numbers, you have to choose the right words to include in your presentations. Here’s what needs to be true about those right words:

They must be as precise and accurate as possible. The level of precision you employ with your words is completely your choice, just as you can choose how many digits you want to present in your numbers.

You often face tradeoffs between adding accuracy to your words and making your reports clean enough that your audience can quickly grasp what’s important.

How you organize the words on the page–and of course the numbers corresponding to those words–can have a big impact on the readability of your reports. In other words, sometimes you need to treat words like numbers.

Your words will add either clarity or confusion. Whether your audience is clear or confused depends on whether they agree on the meanings of words and phrases, some of which have specific meanings to business contexts. And some have specific meanings, but only within particular organizations, professions, or industries. Here are some examples of word choices you may face:

Choosing the right words can mean the difference between reports that readers grasp instantly, and those that take an annoyingly long time to understand–if they are understood at all.

You want the reader to be able to glance quickly at the row and column captions to understand the report’s organization and then move on to the numbers. Precision is important, but not if you’re using so many words as to break the flow of reading. Also, if you have to increase column widths or row heights to accommodate the longer captions, you may affect the visual organization of your report.

Through careful use of shortcuts like acronyms and abbreviations, you might preserve both clarity and appearance. However, shortcuts can be used for both good and evil. At their most effective, they enable you to be verbally precise without harming your layout. Still, poorly chosen acronyms and abbreviations add nothing to your reports understandability, and ill-suited shorthand can easily become annoyingly opaque. For example, a term like EBITDA is meaningful to some, and meaningless, condescending jargon to others. (It means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, by the way.)