To Win More (And More Fervent) Fans, Brands Need To Grasp The Olympic Torch

The torch has been passed. In four years Rio will be the next host of the summer Olympics. The closing ceremony in London was joyous , jubilant. Parties went on well into the night. And even if you weren’t actually there in London, you undoubtedly got a whiff of heavily infused Olympic spirit. If NBC’s record-setting ratings were any indication, even those with little interest in sport managed to be swept up in the euphoria.

How did this happen? And what can brands learn from it?

I have spent thousands of hours over many years seeking to understand how some brands gain more than just traction. Not only do they manage to capture a core base of followers and continue to attract new ones, but they also gather a legion of satisfied customers who then spontaneously become ambassadors of the brand, attracting even more followers. The answer to how certain brands do it, I believe, lies in 10 key elements. These elements draw heavily on religion for inspiration, including in our desire to be part of a community and to lead simpler lives. Not surprisingly, the Olympic brand is able to tick all these boxes. The mightiest of brands can, too: Apple, Hello Kitty, Mini Cooper, and Guinness beer, among others

Apart from the lengthy bid and preparation processes, the initial hoopla for the London Olympics began way back in May 2012. Princess Anne led the British delegation to Greece where they collected the flame during the course of a special hand-over ceremony at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens.

Think of the logistics: the flame spent the night at the British embassy. The following day it was taken on a special flight to a Royal Naval base near Land’s End. From there it set out on an 8,000-mile journey around Britain that involved thousands of torchbearers and millions of spectators. On the 70th day it was ceremoniously carried into London’s Olympic stadium where it lit the cauldron signaling the start of the Games of the XXX Olympiad. What a trip! It hardly seems rational for an event that only lasts a few short weeks, but for emotional value it’s indispensable.

Now consider this: how many brands out there are currently plugging into this kind of thinking? Not many. Most tend to put all their goodies into their launch date. Few leading up to it celebrate with any kind of fanfare. Where is the momentum? In 9 out of 10 cases the lack of build-up is for one good reason or another. The time between the product leaving the factory and hitting the shelves is rarely accounted for. Tight budgets, anxious CEOs, and promises to key distribution partners means the vital seeding stages are bypassed.

While undertaking studies for my most recent book, Brandwashed, I learned there is a direct correlation between seeding time and subsequent sales.