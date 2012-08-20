Netflix Picks Up 1 Million U.K. Subscribers

Netflix has hit 1 million subscribers in the U.K. and Ireland in seven months since it launched there. In the U.K., Netflix faces competition from steadily growing LoveFilm (backed by Amazon who opened a London office for digital streaming this summer) and BSkyB’s Now TV, which launched the streaming movie service this summer.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s international expansion rumbles on. Last week, Netflix announced it would continue its international expansion in Europe with launches in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.

