Why Apple’s iPad Mini Could Be As Popular As The iPhone

A number of leaked pieces of hardware have already suggested the design of Apple’s next iPhone , and now it looks like a couple of iPad components have leaked, too. But they aren’t for the fourth generation iPad.

The parts are nothing more spectacular than a ribbon cable with some components dangling from them. One of these components, however, is interesting: The new dock connector. It’s got 8 (possibly 9) pins and a reversible plug. Apple’s even making the plastic part of it match the black or white styling of the device. We know it’s for a new iPad because it’s much bigger than the similar component for the iPhone, and it seems very unlikely that Apple will release a tweaked iPad 3 when the original is much less than a year old. Hence: the iPad “mini” rumors.

Why’s this interesting?

There’s nothing inherently innovative about shrinkage. But the truth is that an iPad mini, selling at a much lower ticket price than Apple’s $499 iPad 3 (and possibly even significantly less than an iPad 2, which is still on sale) could prove as popular as the company’s iPhones.

The tablet revolution is definitely upon us, as recent surveys note, and the public wants them–with the iPad decisively owning the global market. The one issue for Apple is that $500 is still a pretty high price point for what right now feels like a bit of a luxury product. A lower price iPad would entice new buyers into the tablet market.

Just how many units could Apple sell if they introduce a $299-or-under iPad mini? Digitimes, an outlet for Apple rumors with a decent track record, has learned from its sources that Apple is planning to ramp up production of the smaller iPad device from September, with a targeted rate of around 4 million units per month. A production run this aggressive suggests Apple expects to sell very many of the devices–it’s known that the company likes to maintain a small inventory. Assuming a ramp-up in production rates from September on, and an October launch date, it’s possible that Apple could sell 10 million small iPads in this period in the last quarter of 2012.

Now let’s guess that Apple will sell 15 million “big” iPads in the last three months of this year–a reasonable estimate, possibly conservative given its sales trajectory–and up to 10 million “mini” ones at a speculative price of $300 (this is less than the price of the original iPhone). With a sale ticket of $500 on the bigger unit, that could total up to $10 billion in quarterly iPad revenues.