Barnes & Noble To Sell E-books And E-readers In The U.K.

By Nidhi Subbaraman1 minute Read

Barnes & Noble is planning to take its Nook readers, Nook tablet, and its digital content international. It’s first port of call will be the U.K., the company announced today, promising shoppers across the Atlantic access to its e-reader devices and digital books by mid-October.

B&N says it’s signed on a host of partners to back this rollout, but has yet to reveal who they are. Competitor Amazon already sells its Kindle and ebooks in the U.K. but has yet to start selling its juiced up Kindle Fire.

