TechStars’ David Tisch: Most Accelerators Will Fail, So Choose Wisely

TechStars NYC managing director David Tisch has helped lead some of the most successful investments in the history of Silicon Alley startups. During his tenure, companies in the program have gone on to raise more than $50 million in follow-on capital. So it came as a shock when Tisch announced on Friday that he is stepping away from his day-to-day role at the popular accelerator.

Fast Company recently caught up with Tisch, and he spoke candidly about the downsides and dangers of the rapidly increasing number of accelerators and incubators popping up around the globe. This expanded interview is part of our Fast Talk series on accelerators in the September issue. If you’re an entrepreneur who has ever wondered about the pros and cons of entering an accelerator, you’ll want to pay attention–we’ll be featuring influentials in the space all week, from TechStars and Y Combinator, to SeedCamp and Tech Wildcatters.

FAST COMPANY: There seems to be a zillion accelerators nowadays. Are they all legitimate? Or are most of them just bullshit?

DAVID TISCH: Yes, basically. The majority of accelerators are not good for companies and will fail. There are too many of them. The idea of applying to just any accelerator is totally silly. A company should do homework and figure out which one is right for them.

Perhaps it’s becoming a bit like applying to college, where if an entrepreneur isn’t accepted into one program, he or she can just apply to another.

Well, look, you don’t just apply to colleges. You apply to specific colleges. To not do your homework beforehand and understand what accelerator is right for you is just, as I said, absolutely silly. Outside the vertical accelerators–the ones that cover, say, health care or energy–I would hesitate to do any accelerator other than TechStars or Y Combinator.

Why should an entrepreneur enter an accelerator rather than raising traditional VC dollars?