Why Inertia Kills Companies

The enemy of most large companies is “the way it’s always been.” Companies that are held back by inertia are destined to have their lunch eaten by faster, hungrier competitors. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

We’re in the middle of an innovation revolution where technology is driving everything from the modern farming tractor that feeds a village to the defibrillator that keeps someone alive. Nearly every company relies on technology to remain globally competitive. But therein lies the challenge. When it comes to technology, delivering late is not an option.

Here’s the big story behind the fall of giants: the way they make and act on decisions is fundamentally broken. What we in the technology field call the agile methodology (popularized even more by the Lean Startup movement) has the power to change this dynamic.

When famous failures happen, the board usually looks to the leadership of the company and starts making drastic changes. (Adios, CEO.) But many times, a leader’s inability to execute is due to paralyzing inertia that runs deep throughout the fabric of an entire company. The lack of ability to change fast, turn on a dime and react to market demands prevents them from delivering the right thing fast enough.

Take Dyson vacuum. The company created a series of vacuums that looked nothing like anything the consumer had ever seen before (such as the Dyson ball), but also worked impeccably. CEO James Dyson and his team are well-known for ignoring the forces of the market and delivering innovative designs based on their own patented technology. This type of vision left competitors like Hoover, Oreck and others in a flat-footed, reactive position in an industry that was viewed as relatively stagnant for years.

Kodak, like Dyson’s competitors, couldn’t escape its own inertia, despite being in a position of leadership for an incredibly long time. Sometimes, companies don’t know when to walk away in favor of what may seem a riskier or more innovative bet (in Kodak’s case, film versus digital). Kodak invented some of the first digital camera technology in 1975–15 to 20 years before digital photography started being adopted by the mainstream consumer! But, the appeal of continuing to invest in its profitable film division prevented Kodak from iterating, testing concepts and moving fast enough to beat their competitors to market.

So how do we fix it? Some of the companies that “always were innovative” can’t rely on the fact that they’ve “always been leaders” to carry them through. Grammarians call it the past tense for a reason. To keep up with faster and more nimble competitors of the future, companies need to change from within. It’s incredibly painful sometimes, but necessary to survive. Evolve or die.