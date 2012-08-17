10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Small Biz Branding, Olympic Design, And More

Infographics without Excel, a finger-sized newspaper printer, and the new Pinterest from the creators of Twitter. Check out these stories and more in this week’s top 10.
1. Infographics Become Easy As Pie, With This Disruptive Font
Co.Design
Cool graphs and graphics without the hassle of Excel.
10 Inspiring Examples Of Small-Biz Branding
Co.Design
Not all of the best branding stories happen at the biggest companies in the world.
It’s Finally Out: A Little Printer That Delivers A Tiny, Custom Newspaper
Co.Design
The little printer that could (complete with a face and legs).
Buying Twitter Followers? Beware StatusPeople, The Service That Exposes Social Media’s Black Market
Fast Company
Twitter follower buyers have been put on notice.
Mapping The Future Of Education Technology
Co.Exist
A handy infographic predicting how classrooms will change today to prepare for the future.
8 Design Highlights From The 2012 Olympics
Co.Design
Check out some of the top designs from the Olympics (and a pink and yellow mess).
4 Things To Consider When Contemplating A Major Career Change
Fast Company
Pondering a career change? Lydia Dishman helps break down your options.
The Next Big Idea From Twitter’s Founders? Pinterest, Basically
Co.Design
Evan Williams and Biz Stone hope that Medium will become the new Pinterest.
9. Why Customer Experience Is The Only Thing That Matters
Fast Company
In an age of endless copying and parity, customer experience is king.
4 Rules For Creating Interactive Content For A Multi-Platform, Multi-Device World
Co.Create
Miller Medeiros and David Vale enumerate on how to create compelling content for the multitude of devices available today.
