10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Small Biz Branding, Olympic Design, And More

Here are the most read stories this week from Fast Company, Co.Create, Co.Design, Co.Lead, and Co.Exist.

By Dan Asadorian2 minute Read

Infographics without Excel, a finger-sized newspaper printer, and the new Pinterest from the creators of Twitter. Check out these stories and more in this week’s top 10.

Chartwell Infographics

1. Infographics Become Easy As Pie, With This Disruptive Font

Co.Design

Cool graphs and graphics without the hassle of Excel.

Business Card

2.

10 Inspiring Examples Of Small-Biz Branding

Co.Design

Not all of the best branding stories happen at the biggest companies in the world.

Little Printer

3.

It’s Finally Out: A Little Printer That Delivers A Tiny, Custom Newspaper

Co.Design

The little printer that could (complete with a face and legs).

Creepy Peek

4.

Buying Twitter Followers? Beware StatusPeople, The Service That Exposes Social Media’s Black Market

Fast Company

Twitter follower buyers have been put on notice.

Education Infographic

5.

Mapping The Future Of Education Technology

Co.Exist

A handy infographic predicting how classrooms will change today to prepare for the future.

Olympic Design

6.

8 Design Highlights From The 2012 Olympics

Co.Design

Check out some of the top designs from the Olympics (and a pink and yellow mess).

Career Change

7.

4 Things To Consider When Contemplating A Major Career Change

Fast Company

Pondering a career change? Lydia Dishman helps break down your options.

Medium Sky

8.

The Next Big Idea From Twitter’s Founders? Pinterest, Basically

Co.Design

Evan Williams and Biz Stone hope that Medium will become the new Pinterest.

Airline Stewardess

9. Why Customer Experience Is The Only Thing That Matters

Fast Company

In an age of endless copying and parity, customer experience is king.

10.

4 Rules For Creating Interactive Content For A Multi-Platform, Multi-Device World

Co.Create

Miller Medeiros and David Vale enumerate on how to create compelling content for the multitude of devices available today.

