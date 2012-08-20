How To Develop A Global Team

Is your company reaping the benefits of cultural profit? Does it have the ability, in other words, to enter new markets, develop new supply-chain models, and efficiently and effectively integrate as a global organization so that information can cross boundaries successfully?

In today’s global economy, every organization should be striving to achieve these, and other, aspects of cultural profit. But what steps do you need to take to make that happen?

The way to achieve cultural profit is to learn how to recognize, understand, and respond appropriately to different behaviors and worldviews. Becoming “culturally agile” in this way will allow you to work within various cultural contexts to achieve profitability, and will ultimately lead your company to be successful in competing markets.

While there are varying degrees to which people must be aware of cultural profit based on their role in the organization, it’s important that the executives, the staff members, and down on through to the vendors buy into this concept, and that they become proficient at practicing cultural agility.

When a company fails to develop cultural agility throughout the entire organization, things can go very wrong. Consider Groupon, a website that offers “deal of the day” coupons and gift certificates usable at retail stores. At a time when the company was spending millions of dollars to enter the Chinese market, it ran a Super Bowl ad in the United States that basically used the political conflict in Tibet as a punch line. It was incredibly offensive to the Chinese.

This showed a lack of agility, and a lack of coordination. Someone at the headquarters in Chicago needed to stand up and say, “Wait, we need to think about this.” It could have been anyone–someone who was involved in the China approach, someone at a higher level, or someone in the marketing department.

The marketing department must have known something was going on in China, but it ran the ad anyway and it had huge negative ramifications. Despite the fact that the ad was in English, the Chinese blogosphere lit up like fire, and word spread rapidly.