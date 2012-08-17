Google Adds More Languages To Android Voice Search

Google’s Voice Search feature on Android will from now on respond to requests and searches in 13 new languages. These include Basque, Bulgarian, Catalan, European Portuguese, Finnish, Galician, Hungarian, Icelandic, Norwegian, Romanian, Serbian, Slovak, Swedish. With this addition, Google can now process voice searches in 42 languages. Apple’s Siri, which has bigger functionality than Voice Search, will only respond to commands in in German, English, Japanese and French, though Chinese, Korean, Italian and Spanish are coming later this year.

Google’s cloud-based search feature is based on locally sourced language samples collected by a designated . The feature also learns from experience–Google explains that the more people use it, the better it gets at delivering results. With the new iPhone expected soon and iOS 6 (sans Google Maps) right around the corner, it looks like Google is sprucing up Android in readiness.

