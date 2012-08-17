Amazon U.K. Will Deliver To Local Stores

Amazon has been gently expanding its services so that it can deliver parcels to clients in the U.S. by installing lockers in some stores across the nation for delayed pick-up, and now it’s trying something similar in the U.K. The web giant will now deliver to corner shops, a British shopping staple, as well as newsagents across the nation–with some 5,000 stores in its list.

The Collect+ system also allows Amazon buyers to return goods to Amazon. The scheme will appeal to buyers who no longer have to be at home to take a delivery, and the stores themselves will likely make extra cash from incidental purchases.

