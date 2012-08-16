Siri, The Most Confused Personal Assistant In The World

Ratio of times I have triggered Siri accidentally vs when I have ever wanted to use it is totally off. — Colin James Nagy (@CJN) August 10, 2012

I basically never use Siri. Half the time she has no idea what I’m asking her for, which is only funny when you’re not in a hurry. The times she’d be most useful to me, I’m usually out on the streets of New York City, and the background noise seems to confuse her, which leads to me yelling the same phrase at my phone over and over while worried New Yorkers hurry past me, shielding their children.

I can’t remember the last time I used Siri on purpose, but I must accidentally launch her at least once a day. For some reason, it always happens when I’m on the subway: “Siri not available. Connect to the Internet,” she tells me in her humorless bot voice. Usually, the other people in my car pretend not to notice, tho earlier this week another passenger helpfully shook my arm with both his hands and told me, “Siri doesn’t work when you’re underground!” I thanked him and moved to a different seat. I should probably just turn Siri off, but I keep thinking I might suddenly think of a great reason to use her.

A quick Twitter search proves I’m not the only one who has a rocky relationship with Apple’s faceless lady:

Siri accidentally activated during a meeting and composed text to my wife: “Call your lawyer.” Thankfully it didn’t send. — Matt Green (@matthewdgreen) December 13, 2011

I tried to voice text to Siri: “Yankees traded for Ichiro”…instead I got “Yankees traded for bunch of euros.” # SiriFail — Eric SanInocencio (@EricSan) July 23, 2012