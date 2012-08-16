Dish Rumored To Soon Unveil A National Satellite Network For High-Speed Internet

According to sources speaking to Bloomberg , Dish Network Corp. is planning to launch a nationwide satellite-based broadband Net service, possibly as soon as the end of September. The system will use a satellite from the EchoStar Corp. which was launched in July–it can support download speeds of 15 megabits a second but will probably throttle the maximum rate in order to serve more users across the U.S. who may otherwise have difficulty accessing fast Net services from more traditional cable or wireless ISPs.

Rural broadband supply has been a hot-button issue across the U.S. in recent years, with several corporate and government-backed efforts to get more of the remoter American population online so that they can make the most of modern Net services and online government.

