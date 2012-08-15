Seven Apps Every Fundraiser Must Download Now

From raising funds to help the fight against cancer or collecting political campaign donations, to raising money for a class fieldtrip or to build a new school library, fundraising directors take on projects big and small, and with those comes a wealth of resources to coordinate. Mobile apps to the rescue! We’ve done the homework for you and compiled a list of apps that will keep you organized, help increase awareness about your event and even get you ready to accept payments for donations, goods and services.

So grab your mobile phone and check out our top picks for apps you need to add to your fundraising arsenal today:

1.Fundraising Basics

This app is perfect for those just starting out in fundraising or those needing fresh ideas for the events they are coordinating. Full of tips and tricks, Fundraising Basics provides you with timesaving methods and information to tackle the obstacles you may encounter. In this Android app you will find: 10 things your fundraising plan must include and how to put it together, 12 things your website must tell your visitors, and 6 common-sense but overlooked ways to find untapped pools of donors – among other advice.

2.Cozi

While it is branded as a family organization app, Cozi’s features go well beyond a purely family application. Cozi’s tagline “Bye bye chaos. Hello coordinated.” is no joke. Not only does the calendar feature keep you organized, but you can also create to-do lists and keep a journal of the event. Cozi’s calendar feature allows you to sync with Outlook or import another Internet calendar. Cozi is packed full of tons of other helpful features: you can set up reminders by text or email and get a weekly agenda delivered to your inbox; you can assign a member of the volunteer team to a list, or keep a shared “to do” list everyone can access; you can even send an email or text to a specific list, or anyone involved in the event planning at once to keep everyone on the same page. Best of all, Cozi is available for iPhone, Android and BlackBerry, so no matter what device you are using, you can take full advantage of this robust organization app.

3.PayAnywhere

The free PayAnywhere app allows you to accept credit cards with your iPhone, iPad, Android or BlackBerry device. Once you download the app you can apply for a PayAnywhere account. PayAnywhere then mails you out a free credit card reader that plugs into your phone. With no monthly fees or minimums and the lowest swiped transaction rates in the industry (just 2.69%), PayAnywhere is a valuable tool for non-profits and charities looking to accept credit cards while putting the most money possible towards their cause. Using the PayAnywhere app fundraising directors can view real-time reports that track their fundraising and auction goals. Transactions processed with PayAnywhere also generate an electronic customizable receipt for donor’s tax records that can be emailed directly to them. Instantly collect payments via credit card at auctions and other events, and never miss out on a donation because you don’t accept credit cards. No matter the size of your fundraising efforts, PayAnywhere helps you get paid like a pro.

4.Keynote

During your event it’s important to communicate why people should get involved. To communicate this message, event organizers typically put together presentations, often designed to pull at donor’s heartstrings. With traditional, boring PowerPoint presentations it’s harder to engage your audience. Why not try something new to get their attention? Keynote for iOS makes it easy to create world-class presentations with animated charts and transitions with dazzling effects. It’s as simple as touching and tapping. The Keynote Remote app is also available in iTunes which allows you to control your presentation from wherever you are in the room; tapping to play and swiping to advance your presentation. Engage your audience and communicate your message with style. Your donors will take notice!

5.DonorPerfect

Even small non-profits need to track information on their donors, and DonorPerfect is just the tool to get it done. This powerful fundraising software offers apps for iPhone and Android. From the app you can keep track of upcoming donor appointments, call or email contacts with just a tap, and find donors near your current location. Your full donor database is at your fingertips, so you can look up donor records, including notes, gifts and addresses, and even update notes from the road.