On Facebook Voyeurism

When I look at (or stalk) a friend’s, ex’s or stranger’s Facebook page is there any way they would know I looked at it, what I looked at, or how much time I spent on it? –Anonymous (or am I?)

Dear Anonymous,

Facebook and “stalking” go together like Pinterest and food, Instagram and sunsets, Twitter and networky self-promotion–you can definitely have one without the other, but it just wouldn’t be quite the same. Case in point: this Canadian graduate student’s master’s thesis found that 88% of people she surveyed who had recently gone through a breakup had “spent time looking at, analyzing or ‘creeping’ ” their ex’s Facebook profile. And I suspect a lot of this takes place at work, on your employer’s computer, Internet access, and dime.

The term “Facebook stalking” gets thrown about pretty lightly and generally refers to the practice of looking at other people’s Facebook pages and not wanting them to know about it. You don’t indicate in your note how often you look at these profile pages (I’m assuming you don’t have malicious intentions toward these people). Let’s suppose you find yourself looking at Jean from Accounting’s Facebook profile 400 times a month and start to worry she might find it a bit creepy. Well, you’re in luck, because the object of your obsession basically has no way of knowing that you’ve been Facebook stalking him or her.

Your stalkee will never receive a notification from Facebook that you have seen their profile, what you looked at on their profile, or how much time you spent on their profile; those Facebook apps that claim to show users who has looked at their profiles are pretty much scams. And a Facebook spokesperson I corresponded with confirms that your ex-girlfriend/boyfriend/wife/husband/colleague/judo instructor/etc. can’t figure out who has looked at their profile by scrutinizing the order in which their friends show up on their Friends list or by looking at the Friends box on their timeline (or yours). The friends who pop up most frequently in your Friends box on your Timeline “might include friends who you interact with the most in Wall posts, comments and mutually attended events.” That selection is not based on profile views, according to Facebook. A Quora response from Facebook programmer Keith Adams also indicates that this is likely the case.

You know those results that pop up in the Facebook search bar as you type? They always seem to favor certain people, don’t they? Nervous, aren’t you? Well, don’t be. They probably won’t give away your voyeuristic behavior either. This bookmarklet will tell you how Facebook ranks your friends for you for search purposes. For search-ranking purposes, Facebook likely takes into consideration who you search for and/or whose profile pages you view. After the bookmarklet was first released, Adams stressed that “visiting someone’s profile does not affect the search results of anyone but yourself.” However, if the person you are stalking online has access to your Facebook account, in theory they could use this tool (or play around with your search bar) to get a vague idea of who you search for the most, so don’t give your password out to people you are obsessed with on Facebook.

Even though your online crush doesn’t know you’re watching them, Facebook does. “We receive data about you whenever you interact with Facebook, such as when you look at another person’s timeline, send or receive a message, search for a friend or a Page, click on, view, or otherwise interact with things, use a Facebook mobile app, purchase Facebook Credits, or make other purchases through Facebook…. Typically, information associated with your account will be kept until your account is deleted,” Facebook writes on its website.