Startup U.S. Vs. Startup India: The Stats For Female Entrepreneurs

In anticipation of the June 2012 Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network (DWEN) global conference in New Dehli, Dell commissioned a Women’s Global Entrepreneurship Study to understand regional differences between women entrepreneurs.

The study revealed optimism and opportunity for women-owned businesses in both the U.S. and India, and looked at indicators of business confidence, motivations, financing options, and sources of support. Here are some key findings of differences and similarities between women entrepreneurs in India and the U.S.

Of female Indian entrepreneurs, 98% believe it is important that their businesses have a positive social impact; 86% of U.S. women entrepreneurs cite this opinion. While the study didn’t poll male entrepreneurs, I doubt that men would respond as the women did to this question. Spouses were a top source for advice when starting a business: 43% in the U.S.; 41% in India.

The majority of women started their companies while maintaining their current day job: 68% in the U.S.; 90% in India.

The study finds that business confidence is aligned with country growth expectations looking out 5 years.

Women in the U.S. feel their businesses are successful and confident about the future. They expect median business growth of over 50% over the course of the next 5 years.

Indian entrepreneurs are far more optimistic and expect median business growth of 90%.

The projected India gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to be about 8.2 percent during 2011-2012, far surpassing U.S. GDP growth of less than 3 percent.

Technology is seen key to all ventures. In India, 74% say their needs are getting more complex whereas 45% of U.S. entrepreneurs say their needs are getting more complex. Interestingly, in India, only 10 percent of entrepreneurs feel that technology is strategic whereas 30% of U.S. entrepreneurs see technology as being strategic.