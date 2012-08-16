When Growing The Business Means Firing Your Customers

The first hint that Aprigo CEO Gil Zimmermann needed to rethink his data security business was that his company had stopped using its own product. Aprigo’s employees were no longer storing documents locally, and so the company didn’t need on-site data protection–the primary service it sold. They were instead using its cloud-based document-monitoring counterpart, Ninja for Google Docs.

This realization spurred Zimmermann to take an informal poll of his customers. Forced to choose, he asked, would they want to monitor their docs on-site or in the cloud? Every one of them–even those that had never held a file remotely–picked the cloud. They saw web-based file sharing as a “game changer” that would make collaboration with outside organizations easier and data storage less expensive. But not all of them planned to transfer their files right away. Security concerns, they said, were their biggest roadblock.

That’s when the light-bulb blinked on, Zimmerman told Fast Company. The market for web-based data monitoring was growing. And he could make cloud products more sophisticated, better able to serve bigger companies, than those he developed for on-site use. Cloud-based technology could be made scalable with far fewer resources than on premise–with just over 30 employees he could build a service that would be useful to both large enterprises and small businesses. And unlike the more static on premise environments, a cloud-based system could be designed to let managers make on the fly security policy decisions.

“You should be continuously looking to what the market is telling you and making adjustments,” he said. “You should be pivoting all the time.”

So, in 2010, two years after launching a business that had consistently met its financial targets, Zimmermann saw the chance to grow even faster. Aprigo pivoted into CloudLock, and began operating exclusively on Google Apps. The company “fired” those customers who held data locally, refunding hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The move was well timed. More than 5 million companies use Google Apps today, making it the leading web-based office productivity software. That’s up from 3 million companies in September 2010, and that growth is set to continue: Forrester Research, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based technology consultancy, estimated in an April 2011 paper that the worldwide market for cloud computing of all types will increase by almost five-fold to $241 billion by 2020. Federal government agencies including the General Services Administration and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration already trust it with their email.

As businesses migrate to the cloud, they’ll need more security. That may seem counter-intuitive–by Zimmermann’s estimation, it’s harder to hack Google data centers than any others outside of off-grid military intelligence sites. But data still needs to be monitored and protected.

Zimmermann likens the risks to keeping cash at the bank: robbers are far less likely to get at it than if you keep it in your desk at work, but if you give everyone at your company your ATM card’s pin number, your money’s not likely to be in your account for long. Likewise, companies needed a way to make sure that they were properly setting permissions, only giving people who needed access to information that access.