4 Things To Consider When Contemplating A Major Career Change

Are you contemplating a big career change? Tell us how you’re prepping in the comments below. Kelly Lynch spent 15 years of her career in equity trading and then private wealth management. When the economy tanked in 2008, Lynch was one of the few in the banking industry who still had a job. That didn’t stop her from worrying. “I started to lose interest [in finance] years ago and had always dreamed of working in sports,” she tells Fast Company. While she grappled with leaving when so many others were unemployed, Lynch admits, “I worried I was letting a more fulfilling career pass me by.”

For a while she tried to break into the business while still holding down her day job. “Working full time left little energy toward making a real change,” she explains. So early last year she gave her boss 3 months’ notice, then left to focus on getting a job in sports; today, she is assistant athletics business manager at University of California, Berkeley.

Lynch is one of thousands of U.S. workers who’s contemplated a career shift, even in the wake of a wobbly economy. A study conducted during the depths of the recession found that 43 percent of workers said they’d take less pay for more meaningful work according to The Kelly Global Workforce Index. The Bureau of Labor Statistics finds people taking the plunge in droves. The median number of years a person is with an employer is just over four.

This trend towards shorter job tenures goes hand-in-hand with volatile times that demand regular adaptation to risk to succeed at reinvention. While some members of Generation Flux make it seem easy to be fearless (hello danah boyd), the more cautious-minded find change a scary prospect. Especially with bills to pay, mouths to feed (your own counts!) and finite funds.

So Fast Company talked to the folks who navigated the turbulent waters (or helped others do it) and emerged on the shores of fulfillment. Here is their best advice.

Risk and Reward: Shift to a Startup

Joanne Wilson, the angel investor known to many as simply Gotham Gal, has mentored hundreds of entrepreneurs over the years. Her best advice before making the leap: “Park your tush at General Assembly (or an incubator/co-working space close to you) and start meeting other entrepreneurs.” Wilson maintains that those smitten by the idea of starting a business can get a better read of the landscape and the marketability of their idea by attending pitch events and making connections with other entrepreneurs.

Those conversations could lead to collaborative efforts with founders of other startups, which Wilson says is key to understanding whether you are really cut out for helming an early stage venture. Building a company is “a drudge,” she reminds entrepreneurial hopefuls. “If something sparks then you can jump ship and eat ramen until you’re profitable.”