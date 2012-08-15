5 Steps To Handling Your Next Brand Crisis

The past couple of years have seen numerous brands get into trouble and then have to find their way back to winning the hearts and minds of their customers, stakeholders, and society at large. Chick-fil-A is only the most recent one in hot water. Before that we had the Komen Race for the Cure Cancer Foundation with its decision about working with Planned Parenthood, United with the song about how it handled a musician’s guitar, Penn State with the Sandusky scandal, BP and the oil spill, and Toyota with accusations of faulty accelerator pedals . The challenge they faced, to paraphrase Nixon’s Chief-of-Staff H.R. Haldeman’s saying about Watergate, was to “put the toothpaste back in the tube” once it had escaped. Although some brands have handled their crises better than others, there are five steps a brand steward can follow to keep things from getting out of control.

In today’s social media world you need to be alert to what people are saying about your brand, not just during the week and during work hours, but 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For example, over a weekend in April 2009 Amazon de-listed several books they classified as “adult,” including LGBT titles. This created a firestorm that had #amazonfail trending on Twitter. Amazon did eventually respond but not until the topic had gone viral in a bad way.

In a brand crisis there is a need to respond quickly to keep the situation from getting away from you. However, doing so ethically is challenging because it is often difficult to discern the truth without investigating the matter fully. Penalizing those who may or may not have broken the law or done something unethical before finding out the real facts is as unfair as doing nothing or hiding their actions. Similarly, taking blame for something that may or may not be your fault may be too rash as well (in the end it was determined that Toyota’s accelerator pedals were not faulty). So what is often the best course is to:

Acknowledge the crisis quickly and publicly

State that you are determined to find out the truth

Make it clear that only once you have determined the truth will you take action

Set up a fact-finding group to determine what happened. Preferably it should be one composed of respected people of which at least some, if not all, are from outside the organization. This will provide transparency and avoid both real and perceived conflicts-of-interest.

Set a timetable for the findings to be completed and actions to be taken. In the interim, stay disciplined about keeping mum to let the investigatory group do its work. This is what Penn State eventually did by having former FBI Director Louis Freeh perform the Sandusky investigation and issue its report



In the midst of the emotion and confusion of a crisis it is often easy to take steps one will regret later. Therefore, it’s essential, before any major decisions are made or statements released, to think about the long-term impact on your brand and your organization. Think not only about the organization but, more importantly, about your customers, your stakeholders (employees, investors, suppliers) and society in general. How does what has happened and what the organization plans to do or say affect them? How will they react? If you think beyond just your own firm it will lead to a better outcome than thinking solely about the company.