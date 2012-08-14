Klout Gets An Algorithm And Interface Overhaul

Klout, that score-keeper of online activity, has announced changes to the way it calculates and displays scores and rankings. For one, it will take into account 4 times as many signals, AllThingsD explains, picking up 400 cues like list memberships and Facebook subscriptions before assigning a person a score. Klout’s controvertial assigned scores and areas of “influence” have sometimes baffled users in the past, but Klout hopes to make their workings a little more transparent in this update. For one, Klout will indicate in a user’s timeline when their influenc-o-meter spikes.