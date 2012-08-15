Winning The White House–Or New Business–Is All About Better Story Selling

You have to admit, it’s rare to see Newt Gingrich and President Barack Obama putting out the same message, but that’s exactly what happened this year. That’s because, during the primary season, Gingrich’s main goal was the same one as Obama’s is now–defeat Mitt Romney.

The tactic both men (or at least their Super PACs) used? Relate how Romney’s former company, Bain Capital, bought out businesses and closed them down, putting middle class Americans out of work–more specifically, by telling the story, through those people’s eyes, of how their lives were affected (you can check out one of Gingrich’s ads here and one of Obama’s ads here.

We won’t argue the validity of that story or the politics involved here–there are more than enough talking heads on cable news to handle that wonderful task–but what we will argue is that both men effectively used an approach that we implement on our clients’ behalf everyday–story-selling.

As Arianna Huffington argued in a July 16 post, “Is Storytelling the Secret Weapon of 2012?”, using stories to persuade people has become the dominant strategy of political campaigns. Even Obama has finally recognized that fact. When he was asked what the main mistake of his first term had been, he answered, “The nature of this office is…to tell a story to the American people that gives them a sense of unity and purpose and optimism, especially during tough times.”

That’s right: the President of the United States thinks his biggest blunder wasn’t related to the economy, he thinks it was not telling a good story.

Obama learned the hard way, but the rest of us don’t have to. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, a professional, or the head of a business (or whatever kind of effort you may be spearheading), it’s important to create a narrative that attracts the people you want in as powerful a way as possible. There are several reasons why stories work as well as they do for this purpose.

First of all, our brains like stories. They help unify seemingly random facts into an understandable whole, which our minds appreciate. They can mark that particular item as a closed case and go back to working on all our day-to-day duties, crises and challenges.