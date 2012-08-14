In Wisconsin, Apple Scores An Early Victory Against Motorola

A recent summary judgement in the Wisconsin chapter of Apple vs. Motorola could set a precedent for patent disputes across the country. On Friday, before Google announced its decision to cut 4,000 jobs at the phone maker, the judge in Wisconsin ruled in a summary judgement that Motorola cannot sue to stop the sale of Apple’s patent-flouting devices. Rather, the technology in question ought to be licensable to folks like Apple and Microsoft under fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory, otherwise known as FRAND, terms. Holding Motorola to FRAND terms would also cut down the price that Apple has to pay to license those patents. As Foss Patent explains, this could have an impact on FRAND-related disputes in other places, including the California chapter of Apple vs. Samsung.