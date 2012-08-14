Barack Obama’s Most Recent Twitter Followers Are More Fake Than Mitt Romney’s: StatusPeople

(You can learn more about the Fakers app in Amber Mac’s Fast Company post).

The StatusPeople Fakers app runs a scan on a user’s most recent followers (up to 10,000) and attempts to determine how many of those followers might be fake. “On a very basic level spam accounts tend to have few or no followers and few or no tweets. But in contrast they tend to follow a lot of other accounts,” the app’s creators wrote in their FAQ.

According to the app, Barack Obama‘s Twitter audience is 41% fake, and 29% of the accounts who follow him are inactive. Meanwhile, Mitt Romney‘s Twitter follower base is 12% fake and 30% of the accounts that follow him are inactive, according to the app.

While the app is a clever use of the Twitter API, it only surveys a sample of followers for users with more than 10,000 followers–it’s not a comprehensive look. “If you’re very ‘popular’ the tool will still provide good insight but may better reflect your current follower activity rather than your whole follower base,” the app’s creators write on the site. In other words, if a user was recently followed by an influx of Twitter bots, their fake follower rate might be inflated in StatusPeople’s results.

On the difference between Obama and Romney’s fake follower stats, “I doubt it has much to do with their policy differences or how many babies they kiss,” StatusPeople founder Robert Waller tells Fast Company via email, adding, “our tool is less accurate for those with large follower bases so I imagine the difference is negligible in reality.”

Not all Twitter accounts that have few followers and few tweets, and follow a lot of other accounts, are fake. Some people use Twitter just for reading, not for tweeting. That said, StatusPeople set up a Twitter account and bought some Twitter followers to test their tool, and found their fake-follower identification margin of error is about 5%.