Google+ Joins The Vanity URL Game

Google’s revealed that its social network system Google+ is going to allow users to adopt vanity URLs. The move will start with verified people and pages that are mainly celebrities or brands, and then eventually roll out to more users. Currently Google+ user pages are identified by a long string of numbers as an identifier, which is practical but hardly memorable.

Google is following a trail blazed by its more established rivals Twitter and Facebook, which have already adopted a more text-based identifier–Facebook more recently. The use of a simpler user ID allows both brands and named users to stand out a little and may also facilitate discovery of new users and content.

Google’s blog posting about the news notes that it will expand to include “many more” users, but doesn’t conclusively say that all of the users of the service will be able to choose a short, memorable URL.

