When Unilever Bought Ben & Jerry’s: A Story Of CEO Adaptability

In 2001, the British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever bought the American Vermont-based ice cream manufacturer Ben & Jerry’s. A key asset of Ben & Jerry’s was its market niche among those customers who appreciated the premium ice cream with unusual flavor names like Karamel Sutra, Chocolate Therapy, and Imagine Whirled Peace. In the acquisition, Unilever needed to preserve this market niche, which was based in no small part on the corporate image of Ben & Jerry’s social responsibility and left-leaning social activism.

With an image honed by the founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield over almost twenty years, Ben & Jerry’s worked with sustainable, Fair Trade certified and organic suppliers; used environmentally friendly packaging; paid premium prices to dairy farmers from Vermont who did not give their cows growth hormones; and created business opportunities for depressed areas and disadvantaged people. Giving 7.5 percent of their pretax revenues to charity, publicly traded Ben & Jerry’s could not be accused of corporate greed. At the time of the acquisition, however, the Ben & Jerry’s alternative management style lacked the fiscal and managerial discipline market analysts and investors demanded. The company’s stock had fallen from almost $34 in 1993 to $17 in 1999.

Enter Unilever and Yves Couette, Unilever’s choice to be the CEO of its new oddball acquisition. As a longtime corporate Unilever executive, the French-born Couette had spent several years running businesses in Mexico and India. Couette needed to thread the proverbial needle as the CEO, to understand this alternative American organization enough to preserve the intangible assets of Unilever’s new acquisition while at the same time introducing some parent-company fiscal and managerial controls.

Within his first few months as CEO (an acronym that at Ben and Jerry’s means chief euphoria officer), Couette demonstrated his true cultural agility by adapting some–but not all–of his leadership style and business practices.

He began with symbolic gestures. He came to work dressed casually, and volunteered to mix mulch at a company-sponsored gardening project in the local community. These initial gestures helped build rapport and ease employees’ concern that Couette was sent by Unilever to dissolve Ben & Jerry’s small-town American (and anticorporate) culture. On a more tangible level, Couette also continued the corporate social responsibility approach of the founders, saying that he envisioned Ben & Jerry’s to be “a grain of sand in the eye of Unilever” because these practices were more generous than those typically found in publicly traded companies.

Even after the Unilever takeover, the core of Ben & Jerry’s values remain. The company continues to contribute about $1.1 million annually through employee-led corporate philanthropy and makes substantial product donations to community groups. Today, Ben & Jerry’s press releases reinforce this commitment to “doing good,” stating that “the purpose of Ben & Jerry’s philanthropy is to support the founding values of the company: economic and social justice, environmental restoration and peace through understanding, and to support our Vermont communities.” Under Couette’s leadership through the postacquisition transition, the Ben & Jerry’s external mission continued.

However, Couette knew that some things needed to change at Ben & Jerry’s to deliver a financial return to Unilever. In a very un–Ben & Jerry’s act, he downsized the company–eliminating jobs and closing plants. He provided structure and introduced some basic organizational practices, and opened Ben & Jerry’s positions to Unilever’s global talent pool. Knowing that these moves would be unpopular with the employees, he justified them by saying that “the best way to spread Ben & Jerry’s enlightened ethic throughout the business world was to make the company successful.”