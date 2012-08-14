The Innovation Playbook

This is the last day of vacation, and as I write this from the edge of a pool overlooking a beach in Cartagena, Colombia, I see my kids making a sort of skip-run toward the water slide. Splash, run, slide, repeat. I can’t wait to jump back in with them.

Three weeks ago I published a post on a new crop of innovators who are disrupting the financial services industry from every dimension. I want to arm you now with a playbook to help you see exactly what is going on–how these outthinkers view the world differently and so act differently to disrupt the status quo.

I got to this playbook using a process of narrative analysis. After lining up 30 financial service outthinkers–from SecondMarket to BancVue–I looked at how they described their strategies, categorizing each element of their strategy into one of 36 generic strategic narratives (for more on The 36 Stratagems see my second book, Hide a Dagger Behind a Smile). This produced a prioritized list of strategies that are most often cited by the outthinkers. Together they represent a new playbook that is transforming the sector.

Here is the playbook:

1. Trouble the Water to Catch the Fish

The metaphor for this strategy derives from a Chinese saying that if you reach in the water to catch a fish, it will see you coming and swim away, but if you muddy the water around them, they cannot see you, so you can grab the fish easily. The core principle here is to alter the environment of your customer by combining and disaggregating things. This complicates others’ efforts to directly compare you to the competition. The boss of a friend of mine at a major bank, for example, was having trouble selling derivative investments. Just hearing the word “derivative” triggers all kinds of unhelpful associations and confusion. So to simplify things, he bundled them into “things” people could understand. A green product (the marketing material literally was green) was filled with derivatives that deliver long-term growth. A “blue” product was for times when you think the market will do well–blue skies, few uncertainties. A “red” product was for managing risk, for hedging against things getting bad.

BlueOrchard Finance is a Swiss social investor that similarly bundles and packages financial products into things people can understand. In this case they collect portfolios of micro-lenders and slice them into three products: top tier (these investors are paid first, so their return is safer but lower), low return/risk (these are paid second, so get higher risk but also higher return), and equity (these are paid last, so have the highest risk but also are the ones to reap the windfall if the portfolio outperforms).

2. Move the Action

This narrative speaks of creating an empty shell and moving the action somewhere else. People think you are in one business, but you actually make your profit somewhere else. TradeStation, for example, was born as a cutting-edge software company that helped serious traders program trading strategies. They sold their software as anyone does, as a license. But one year they decided to switch their model and give their software away for free, providing traders used TradeStation as their online broker. As soon as they adopted this strategy–created an empty shell of their software business while moving their profits into brokerage–their profit growth took off.