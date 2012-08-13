Finding Incredible Experiences In Ordinary Life

This article is excerpted from Love Does: Discover a Secretly Incredible Life in an Ordinary World by Bob Goff. Read more here . When the kids were growing up, we didn’t have a televi­sion in the house connected to a cable or an antenna. If something bad happened in the world, I wanted the kids to hear about it from me. Whether it was news that the presi­dent had a girlfriend or that a plane hit a building, I thought the kids should hear about it from their parents. On the morning of September 11, 2001, I rushed home before the kids left for school and gathered them around our dining room table and told them what had happened. Like everyone else, we struggled for words to describe to our kids why such a thing would occur. We talked about the presence of evil and the presence of good and how good ultimately wins. It was hard to really feel it, though, as I was mouthing the words.

After talking for a while, I asked the kids this: “If you had five minutes in front of a group of world leaders, what would you ask them to help make sense of life, faith, hope, and the events that are unfolding around them?” I admit it was a dorky dad thing to do, but I had each of them write down what they would ask on a piece of paper.

Adam, who was seven at the time, loved having people over to the house. I wasn’t surprised when Adam said that he would ask the world leaders if they wanted to come over to our house. When you’re seven, there’s nothing like having someone over to play with to get to know them better. Maybe, Adam thought, having the leaders over to the house could facilitate better under­standing between each of these leaders and they would become better friends. I told Adam I thought his idea was a great one, and he wrote it down on a piece of paper.

Richard was next. He said he would ask each of the world leaders what they were hoping for. The idea was that if world leaders knew what each other were hoping for, then perhaps they could start hoping for the same things. Rich reasoned that the problem was no one knew what other people were quietly hoping for. Richard’s idea sounded super as well, so he wrote it down.

Lindsey was the last to go and had listened to her brothers’ ideas. As the oldest, she was the precocious one and had writ­ten down her idea already, and I read it out loud. If the leaders couldn’t come over to our house for a visit, then what if she and her brothers went to their houses to ask them what they were hoping for? Even better, she had written, all three kids should do a video interview with the leaders so they could share it with all the others. That way, each of these leaders would know what the others were hoping for and maybe find they were hoping for the same things. I was amazed at what fantastic imagina­tions these kids had. They didn’t even consider that what they were asking for was absurd or naive. Or that they needed to be famous or powerful to ask their questions. Perhaps what the leaders would prefer was a few innocent kids asking innocent questions of them.

I had the kids put their ideas together in one letter. Then we downloaded the names of every president, prime minister, or dic­tator of every country in the world from the CIA website. We felt like we were hacking into NORAD; it was so cool. The informa­tion was all there; we just needed to figure out the addresses. The kids decided they didn’t just want to write to a couple of the lead­ers. They wanted to write to all of them. Heck, why not give them all an equal shot at meeting these great kids?, I thought.

Next, we got a post office box. Mostly because we didn’t want Ahmadinejad knowing where we lived. Maria and I also made a deal with the kids. We told them that we’d mail all of the letters, and if we got even a single yes from one of the world lead­ers to their request for a meeting, we would take them!

We mailed the letters. Lots of them. Hundreds and hun­dreds of them. We waited a week or two and then every day after school, we would check the kids’ post office box for any mail. It wasn’t long before responses started coming. It was slow at first, maybe one or two a day. But then dozens started streaming in every day from all over the globe. We got a small globe of planet Earth and stuck a pin in every country whose leader responded. It wasn’t long before our little earth was peppered with hundreds of pins and looked like it was undergoing serious acupuncture treatments.

Pretty much every letter the kids received back said thanks but no thanks. But the wording was so eloquent that it still made the kids feel great. (Law school admissions offices could learn a thing or two from these guys.) For instance, Tony Blair, prime minister of England at the time, handwrote something to the effect of “jolly good idea about meeting.” He still said no, but it was cool knowing he at least thought it was a nice idea. None of us were really sure what jolly good meant exactly, but the kids guessed it must be a nice way to say no. From then on, when I asked them to do their homework or the dishes they would say, “Jolly good!”