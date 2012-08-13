3 Basics For Hiring An Effective Career Coach

Yesterday, I observed an amazing coach in action. He’s a neighbor of mine who helped my husband maximize his potential in the world of home maintenance. I watched closely, as I knew I could apply his techniques to the world of business coaching.

I’ll readily admit that neither my husband nor I are the DIY type of people. In fact, we’ve probably been responsible for sending a good number of our contractor’s children to college, given what we paid these people over the years. I’ve been OK with that for a long time. But lately we’ve taken an interest in HGTV, which makes every project look doable. We thought we’d take our chances and get our hands dirty. And so began our entry into DIY landscaping.

Hiring Someone Who Has Been There

One only had to listen to our neighbor’s advice to know that this man had years of hands-on experience in the area where he was providing advice. His demonstrated expertise allowed my husband to contemplate approaching this project in ways he had never considered. My husband’s speed in taking on these new tasks increased considerably as his confidence improved.

I often wonder why people in the business world hire coaches who have never done what they are expecting their clients to do. Think about it. Would you hire a skydiving coach who has never actually jumped out of a plane? Probably not. You’d want someone with many successful dives under his belt before you put your life in his hands.

There are no barriers of entry to becoming a coach. That probably explains why there are an abundance of coaches. That’s both good and bad news for you. The good news is that there is most likely someone out there for everyone. The bad news is that you will have to sift through dozens if not hundreds of coaches to find one that is right for you. You can cull this list down significantly by seeking someone who has personally achieved success in an area where you would like to achieve success.

A Good Coach Teaches You How to Thrive Long After They’re Gone



There were a number of times when my husband seemed to wane. His coach continually encouraged him to keep going. I know my husband wished that his coach would step in and do the work for him, but that wasn’t going to happen on this guy’s dime. He knew if he did so, he’d leave and my husband would be no better. The coach continued to give support, while my husband continued to sweat.