Huffpost Kicks Off Live Stream, Live Comment Effort

Today the Huffington Post launched a new video system that combines live broadcast programming alongside an interface that promotes discussion about the live content in real time. The company is going to stream 12 hours of content a day, five days a week and is an attempt at making the most social video experience possible, according to founding editor of the publication Roy Sekoff. Programs can be watched after they’ve been shown live.

Social media discussion of live video content is a hot topic, with the London Olympics serving as a giant example of how social media is being used in real time during the broadcast of events. An early awareness of the potential of driving up audience engagement using social media was demonstrated when Fox attempted a live tweet stream during a re-run of sci-fi show Fringe, which unfortunately flopped.

