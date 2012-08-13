With Reblorg, Tumblr Embraces Its Apocalypse GIF And Bespectacled Panda Penchant

Last January, Fast Company’s Neal Ungerleider described Tumblr’s strategy for 2012 as “More Original Content, Less F*** Yeah Memes.” But who says Tumblr can’t have its cheeseburger gifs and eat them too?

Enter Reblorg, the latest experiment from Tumblr’s six-month old editorial department. Like Storyboard, which Tumblr launched in May, Reblorg highlights original content created by the Tumblr community. But where Storyboard included feature reporting on creators and their work, Reblorg’s homepage is a raw sensory assault of head-spinning gifs and image mashups; in other words, the kind of homegrown art Tumblr is perhaps best known for. In a fitting partnership, Tumblr recruited Next Media Animation, the Taiwanese production house famous for its gonzo news recaps, to explain what Reblorg is all about. Standby for bespectacled pandas:

It’s a far cry from most of Storyboard’s content, best exemplified by this tasteful look inside the New York Times’ photo archive. But although Tumblr had grown up a bit, increasing its contributor base to over 60 million blogs and letting go of its long-held reluctance to sell ad space, Reblorg proves the site is still unafraid to embrace the chaos of its community, instead of trying to reign it in.

It should come as little surprise that one of the guys responsible for Reblorg is Christopher “topherchris” Price, who first made his mark on Tumblr not as an employee but as a user (you can read his story here). Price knows the Tumblr community because he came from it, but he also understands the challenges of translating personal social media success to a large media company. And when the community is the source of your site’s content, keeping them happy is crucial.

“I’ve been thinking for a long time about the best way to take the community engagement I do on my personal Tumblr and move it into a larger space,” Price said. “At the same time, we realized that a hub for showing off new creative work from the Tumblr community was a smart thing to try. Combining those two areas is, to me, one of the core values of Tumblr. Creative plus community.”

Users can submit their work by using the #reblorg tag on Tumblr. The editorial team then looks at each submission and posts what its likes. Anything goes, from profane haikus to ice sculptures. But Price admits his own tastes certainly come into play.

“I’m personally fascinated by what I call Internet art–that is, stuff that couldn’t have existed until there was technology to make it and an Internet to put it on–and that’s visible in the content so far. The recent resurgence of the GIF format as an artistic medium, for example, has led to new forms of work that defy description, and a great deal of that experimentation happens on Tumblr.”