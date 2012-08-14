LiveOps Goes Social

Griping’s gone social. Aggravate a customer and the first person who hears about it is less likely to be a service agent on the other end of a phone line than Twitter and Facebook. For LiveOps , which has been providing companies remote call centers for more than a decade, this shift required a strategic re-think in how it does business.

That’s why LiveOps hired a pivot artist, Marty Beard, as CEO in 2011. He previously created the mobile commerce service division at Sybase, and had helped Oracle develop its online store. At LiveOps, he set about expanding its services from a single platform–the telephone–to multiple online channels.

And that’s important, because customers who complain online aren’t just blowing off steam. They want a response and they want it fast. Half of Facebook users expect a reply within a day and more than half of tweeters expect to be contacted within 2 hours, according to a March 2012 study commissioned by Oracle.

LiveOps, under Beard’s guidance, helps businesses give consumers those responses. Agents using LiveOps systems contact disgruntled tweeters and invite them to chat online, via email, or have their problem solved on the phone (old-fashioned though it may be). “The end user is just going to experience better service,” when agents respond on social platforms, said Beard.

Though he sees the pivot as a success, Beard’s not yet done making changes. He’s constantly adapting using the data generated as 20,000 customer service agents use LiveOps. “I’m a pivoter,” said Beard. “You have to be.”

[Image: Everett Collection via Shutterstock]