Scott Stratten’s Tips For Becoming A Presentation Sensation

Speaking at events is a great way to generate potential business and position yourself as an expert in your field. However, problems usually occur when somebody speaks for free and needs to make money by selling from the stage. Those talks end up being a commercial, simply not valuing the audience’s time or providing any real content.

If you’re already a speaker, or thinking of getting into it, I have put together a collection of 18 tips that may help things go more smoothly for you on stage.

When you try to be someone else on stage, it makes you even more nervous. I dress like me, I talk like me, and I say what I think. I tell stories. That may not be your style. People will try to knock that out of you. Just in the past two days, one person said I should have better ‘‘hygiene’’ and wear a tie (I wear a black shirt and have facial hair). Another person said I was ‘‘over the top’’ with how I speak. What you don’t hear is the silent majority who like you being you and who are relieved that it isn’t another stuffed-up suit and tie on stage; and for some of us, ‘‘over the top’’ means really freaking passionate about what we say. I ain’t changing that for anybody. And neither should you.

Every time you take the stage in front of an audience, you need to be thinking about them. What are they looking for? Where are they in terms of how much they know and understand about your topic? I give a very different talk to a crowd who throws up no hands when I ask, ‘‘Who has a Twitter account?’’ than to a social media club. To make it great for every audience, you need to make it about your audience.

Speakers are a ‘‘nice to have,’’ but experts are a necessity. There is a high demand for people who can both provide content and deliver it effectively from the stage. Some can do one of the two, most don’t do either, and a select few do both. Aim to be great.

If you don’t, your audience won’t, either. You are up on that stage for a reason.

Text them when you get in safely. A less stressed meeting planner/client means a happier one, too. This goes double if you’re the opening keynote the next day.