Why Customer Experience Is The Only Thing That Matters

I was at a conference talking to some attendees when one of them, a guy who works for the Abu Dhabi ministry of finance, asked what I do for a living. When I replied that I conduct research into customer experience he replied, “Companies already know all about customer experience! Isn’t it just common sense?”

That’s a fair question because it should be common sense. It’s not, though, as I explained by offering the example of the difference between the customer experience on Southwest Airlines or JetBlue, and the customer experience on United Airlines or American Airlines.

I didn’t get far in my explanation before he cut me off–I could almost literally see the light bulb turn on behind his eyes. “You’re right! I always fly Emirates. Even if they’re more expensive and I have to pay the difference in the ticket price myself, it’s worth it to not have to fly British Airways or Air France!” Then he proceeded to extoll the virtues of the Emirates experience for the next 10 minutes, warming to his topic as he went.

Why am I telling you this story? Because it’s a perfect illustration of the state of customer experience as a business discipline in 2012.

A firm called Watermark Consulting used our data to calculate the performance of a portfolio of publicly traded companies that are customer experience leaders. Over the last five years, a period when the S&P 500 was essentially flat, that portfolio produced a cumulative total return of just over 22%. During the same period a portfolio of customer experience laggards returned -46%. That shows that not only do customers reward a superior experience, so do the markets.

There I was talking to a sophisticated businessperson (with an MBA from a prestigious U.S. school, I later found out). And yet he hadn’t given much thought to A) what the term “customer experience” actually means, B) how much it varies among direct competitors, or C) how much of an impact it has on customer loyalty.

The good news is that he caught on immediately once I started explaining these things: Customer experience may not be as easy as “common sense” but it’s not as difficult as quantum mechanics, either. Which prompts the question: Why is so much of the business world out of touch with the concept of customer experience?